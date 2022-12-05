A New Holland man sent inappropriate texts to, and sexually assaulted, a juvenile girl over about three months this year, according to police.

Police in New Holland charged 33-year-old Joseph Thomas Patterson on Dec. 1 with false imprisonment of a minor, five counts of corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, and unlawful contact with minors.

The girl’s father reported the abuse to police on May 5. He learned of the abuse when his daughter’s phone kept ringing “nonstop” during a family vacation, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators accessed the girl’s phone’s contents on May 12 after a data extraction and found that Patterson had sent around 3,500 messages to the girl since March, many with sexual content, according to the complaint. During an interview at the Children's Alliance Advocacy Center on May 16, the girl told investigators Patterson inappropriately touched her on at least two occasions.

Investigators tried to speak with Patterson regarding the incidents on multiple occasions, but he “made himself unavailable to police,” according to the complaint.

District Judge Jonathan W. Heisse arraigned Patterson on Dec. 2. Patterson is in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 14.