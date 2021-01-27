A New Holland man repeatedly raped and sexually abused an underage girl for at least five years, if not more, according to the New Holland Police Department.

Rodney L. Zimmerman, 38, was charged with forcible rape, indecent assault and two other counts Tuesday for the abuse that took place sometime between 1992 and 2000, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The now-adult woman told investigators in November that Zimmerman would touch her genitals and forcibly rape her from when she was as young as 6 or as old as 9, and that the abuse continued until she was nearly 14, according to the affidavit.

Zimmerman told authorities he had touched the girl inappropriately and had sex with her multiple times, even though he knew she was underage, police said. Zimmerman said he encouraged the girl to take part in the touching and would ask her how it felt, according to the affidavit.

Zimmerman was committed to in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $100,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Jonathan W. Heisse on Feb. 8.