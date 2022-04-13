A New Holland man will spend the rest of his life in prison for raping and sexually assaulting five children in Lancaster and Berks counties.

Gustavo A. Rendon, 52, of the 100 block of East Main Street, was found guilty in November of 30 sexual abuse charges for the incidents, which happened between 2003 and 2010, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill M. Spahn sentenced Rendon to 63-and-a-half years to 155 years in prison on April 11, the district attorney's office said. Spahn also ordered Rendon to pay $17,978 in restitution.

The prison time "effectively amounted to a life sentence," the district attorney's office said.

Prior to the sentencing, a licensed psychologist told the court during a direct and cross examination that his report found Rendon to fit the description of a sexually violent predator, according to the district attorney's office. All the children Rendon abused were 14 years old or younger.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick prosecuted the case and said that the victims, "showed incredible bravery to stand up to this man, probably for the first time, who has abused them for years." He also advocated for a sentence of up to 246 years in prison, saying a lesser sentence would "depreciate the living hell that these children suffered," the district attorney's office said.

Rendon also took the children to other locations where they were sometimes abused by other people, the district attorney's office said.

At the sentencing, Rendon asked if he could speak and face the victims, who were in attendance. Spahn denied his request and told him to speak to the court, the district attorney's office said.

Rendon spoke at length, but the release from the district attorney's office didn't include details of his comments.

State troopers were first made aware of the abuse after one of the victims reported it to a state senator's staff.

In the charging documents, investigators also pointed out that multiple girls said Rendon made them strip in front of groups of people, and some said he took photographs of them while they were nude.

The girls reported being assaulted in bathrooms, bedrooms and even inside a “men’s nursery” at a church where they attended services, investigators said.

Police arrested Rendon in 2020.