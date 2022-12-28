A New Holland man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a man while attempting to steal his truck in November 2019.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker on Dec. 20 sentenced Javen T. Jackson, 24, to life plus 4 to 10 years for second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons and robbery of a motor vehicle.

In October, a jury had found Jackson guilty of setting fire to a New Holland apartment complex before attempting to steal the truck of a Ford Ranger belonging to Thomas Blackwell, 59, of Terre Hill. Prosecutors said Jackson had been looking to flee the area following the arson.

As Jackson was attempting to steal the truck, Blackwell grabbed on to the driver’s side of the vehicle. Jackson accelerated, then stopped to shake Blackwell free, causing traumatic injuries including a skull fracture. Blackwell died three days later.

Reinaker called the killing “a tragic circumstance for everyone involved.”

Jackson started a fire overnight Nov. 9 into Nov. 10, 2019, at the New Holland apartment complex he was staying at. The fire displaced 11 people and caused an estimated $1.75 million damage.

A relative told police she believed Jackson had been using methamphetamine at the time.