A New Holland man convicted of raping a 7-year-old has been sentenced to at least 14 years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Mark Kevin Brown, 61, of Bridle Path, was sentenced to 14 to 40 years in prison on Nov. 18, the DA’s office said in a news release. He will also register as a lifetime sex offender with state police.

Brown was convicted by a jury in April of eight sexual abuse charges, including rape of a child, after raping and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy on multiple occasions at his home and New Holland Community Park in 2017, the DA’s office said.

Police learned of the abuse after interviewing the boy at the Lancaster Children’s Alliance in 2018, when the child said Brown had “done something bad” to him.

Brown bought the boy gifts and portrayed himself as a friend in “a classic case of grooming a little child in order to abuse them,” said Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa.

“We have an inherent responsibility as adults to be in society and at the very least do no harm,” the boy’s stepfather said before the sentencing. He also added that the boy and family have attended countless therapy sessions and will continue to do so.

Brown did not have anything to see when County Judge Merril Spahn asked him if he wished to speak.