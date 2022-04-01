A New Holland man is serving a 20-40 year prison sentence after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a young girl and making child pornography of her.

Collin Charles Sarne-Moran, 31, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to the charges before Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker.

The abuse of the girl, who was younger than 13, spanned more than two years, according to prosecutors.

Police became aware of Sarne-Moran’s abuse after the girl told investigators at the Children’s Alliance in February 2021, according to court documents. He then spoke to New Holland police and confessed.