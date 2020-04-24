Accused of raping and sexually assaulting six young girls over a period of eight years, a New Holland man now faces 33 criminal charges, most of them felonies.

Gustavo A. Rendon, 51, also is accused of parading unclothed girls in front of other adults and, on one occasion, letting other men rape one of the children, according to charging documents.

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday by state police in Lancaster, the girls said Rendon abused them over a period of seven years from 2003 to 2010, during which they ranged in age from 2 to 14 years old.

The abuse took place in Texas and Arkansas before Pennsylvania, where the girls were assaulted in Berks and Lancaster counties, the children told police.

One of the girls reported the assaults March 31, telling investigators Rendon began abusing her when she was about 2 years old, police said.

For years, Rendon raped and sexually assaulted that girl in multiple locations, including a “mechanic garage” outside of New Holland, police said, citing her report.

There, the girl said, Rendon let an unknown man remove her clothes before multiple men raped her, according to the complaint.

Police said other children were interviewed and reported similar abuse, with one of them claiming that Rendon took her to a blue-and-white farmhouse, where he assaulted her while other people were in another part of the home.

The girl told police she believed the farmhouse was “a place where kids were being abused,” according to the complaint.

In the charging documents, investigators also pointed out that multiple girls said Rendon made them strip in front of groups of people, and some said he took photographs of them while they were nude.

The girls reported being assaulted in bathrooms, bedrooms and even inside a “men’s nursery” at a church where they attended services, investigators said.

Police said another girl reported that she was assaulted in a hotel room.

“She stated she feels afraid of him,” police wrote in charging documents.

Rendon stopped having contact with the girls in March of 2010, when another adult became suspicious of his interactions with the children, police said.

Rendon was arrested Friday, when he was scheduled to be arraigned on dozens of charges, including rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and photographing child sex acts.

Online court documents show Rendon is incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison. He has been denied bail.

He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing early next month.

