A New Holland man knocked a cop unconscious and injured another while trying to escape arrest, according to New Holland police.

Antonio Louise Jackson Jr., 32, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and harassment.

Those charges stem from an encounter Jackson had with police after they were called to a disturbance in the 300 Block of Brimmer Avenue at around 6:33 p.m. on June 1, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Dispatch reports stated that there was a fight between a woman and a man holding a knife.

Jackson briefly spoke with officers, but then fled on foot down an alleyway when they attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant, police said. Jackson turned around during the chase and punched an officer in the chin, knocking the officer unconscious for about five seconds.

Officers then tackled Jackson to the ground, where he refused to cooperate with commands to place his hands behind his back and continued to resist arrest by punching and kicking officers, causing contusions and abrasions to a second officer, according to the affidavit.

Jackson was shot with a stun gun twice before he was arrested, police said.

Jackson was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $150,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Jonathan Heisse on June 15.

Jackson has previously pleaded guilty to simple assault in Berks County in 2015, to which he was sentenced to two years of probation, according to court records. He has also pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges and DUIs in Lancaster, Chester and Berks counties since 2014.