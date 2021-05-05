A New Holland man has been charged after investigators found more than 1,000 images of child pornography on his cell phone, according to New Holland police.

Richard Wayne Sherman, 42, was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, dissemination of child pornography, photographing or filming sexual acts of a child, sexual abuse of children, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility, police said in a news release.

Investigators had initially received a tip in early March that child pornography was being stored on a phone owned by a New Holland resident, according to the news release. Investigators obtained a subpoena and discovered that the phone belonged to Sherman.

A search of Sherman’s residence in the 500 block of West Main Street on April 22 uncovered a cell phone with more than 1,100 images of child pornography, police said.

Sherman was arrested on May 5 and confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $100,000 bail, according to the news release.

Sherman will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Jonathan Heisse on May 11, court records show.

Sherman already had a previous conviction for which he was registered as a Megan’s Law offender for life, police said. Court records show Sherman pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated indecent assault, false imprisonment and simple assault in 2000, to which he was sentenced to seven years probation.