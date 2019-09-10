A New Holland man who was denied a volunteer position at Mennonite Home Communities is guilty of threatening to come there anyway and shoot whoever tried to stop him.

Mark Wingerd, 66, was convicted by a Lancaster County jury of a single count of making terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor, for the March 11 incident.

The jury deliberated about 20 minutes at the Aug. 26 trial.

Wingerd had asked about volunteering at Mennonite Home, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, but became upset when he was told he couldn't bring more than two dogs to the Manheim Township facility, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

An agitated Wingerd threatened to come anyway. When told he would be denied entry, he said that Pennsylvania is an open carry state and that he would bring his gun and shoot anyone who tried to stop him.

The employee who spoke with Wingerd three times on the phone – in which he became more agitated in each call – testified that the final phone conversation was the most frightening moment of her life, according to the prosecutor's office.

The threat prompted Mennonite Home to implement a lockdown and led to permanent security measures at their facilities, Assistant District Attorney Mari Andracchio told jurors.

County Judge Margaret Miller, who presided over the trial, will sentence Wingerd after a background investigation is completed.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More Lancaster County crime news: