A New Holland man was convicted on Tuesday of deliberately backing into a police officer’s cruiser after berating him over traffic tickets.

Mark Wingerd, 66, was sentenced to serve a year of probation, which he will serve consecutively with another three-year probation term spawning from a different conviction in September, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

On Oct. 2, after being pulled over for running a stop sign and license and registration violations, Wingerd became angry at a New Holland police officer and called him a “little punk,” “little maggot,” and several vulgar names, the district attorney’s office said.

He then got into his vehicle, backed into the police cruiser and left, according to the district attorney’s office.

A video captured the encounter and was played for the jury.

In September, Wingerd was convicted of threatening a volunteer coordinator at Mennonite Home after being denied volunteer work. He said he would bring a gun to the retirement community and shoot anyone that got in his way, the district attorney’s office previously said.

Wingerd will be on probation for the next four years, will need to attend anger management treatment and is banned from Mennonite Home properties. He is also prohibited from having firearms, the district attorney’s office said.