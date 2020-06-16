A New Holland man accused of raping and sexually assaulting six young girls during an eight-year period will be heading to trial, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Gustavo A. Rendon, 51, was charged with 33 offenses — 21 of them felonies — for the crimes that state police said happened in multiple locations in Lancaster and Berks counties between 2003 and 2010, the district attorney's office said.

The abuse took place in Texas and Arkansas before Pennsylvania, the children told police, according to earlier reporting by LNP | LancasterOnline.

Police said that one of the girls reported the assaults on March 31 told investigators that she was about 2 years old when Rendon began abusing her.

Rendon used a "mechanic garage" outside of New Holland for one of the locations, police said, according to earlier LNP | LancasterOnline reporting.

He was most recently in the 100 block of East Main Street in New Holland.

The district attorney's office said he was also known as "Tavi."

Police are asking that anyone with information about Rendon contact Pennsylvania State Police trooper Kory Wardrop at 717-290-1965 or email kwardrop@pa.gov.

Tips and information can also be submitted through CrimeWatch or by emailing districtattorney@co.lancaster.pa.us.

