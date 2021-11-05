A Lancaster County jury convicted a New Holland man of raping and sexually assaulting five children over a seven-year span.

Gustavo A. Rendon, 52, was found guilty of 30 offenses, including multiple counts of rape and indecent assault following a three-day trial that ended Wednesday. Sentencing has not been scheduled.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick told the jury in his closing argument that Rendon concealed the abuse through "Fear. Isolation. Control. Shame."

The victims were 14 or younger at the time of the abuse, which happened between 2003 and 2010 and took place in Texas and Arkansas before Pennsylvania. One girl was 2 when the abuse started and she testified that Rendon repeatedly allowed other men to sexually abuse her.

That girl reported the assaults in March 2020 and Rendon was charged in April 2020. Rendon had no contact with the girls since March 2010, when another adult became suspicious of his interactions with the children, according to police.

Multiple girls said Rendon made them strip in front of groups of people, and some said he took photographs of them while they were nude, according to prosecutors. The girls reported being assaulted in bathrooms, bedrooms and even inside a nursery at a church where they attended services.

Rendon had initially been charged with assaulting six children, but rape and two related charges pertaining to one of them were dismissed.

A message left Friday for Rendon's attorney was not immediately returned.