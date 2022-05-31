A New Holland man repeatedly raped and sexually abused a young girl, warning her not to tell anyone about the abuse, according to borough police.

Eric Douglas Hale, 35, raped and abused the girl multiple times at a New Holland address between January and November 2021, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Hale told the girl, whose age was not stated in the affidavit, not to tell anyone about the abuse “or else (he) would be in very big trouble and he would not be able to see (her) for a long time,” police said.

Investigators spoke with the girl during a forensic interview at the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance Advocacy Center in November 2021, during which she described how Hale repeatedly assaulted her.

The girl told investigators the abuse occurred on more than one occasion, according to the affidavit.

Police charged Hale with rape, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault and six other related felony and misdemeanor offenses.

An attorney was not listed for Hale in court documents.

Judge Edward Tobin set Hale’s bail at $450,000 during a preliminary arraignment Saturday, court records show. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount.

Hale will next face a preliminary hearing before Judge Jonathan Heisse on June 10.