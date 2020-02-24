A New Holland man stabbed a man after an argument in Upper Leacock Township Saturday night, police said.

Isaiah Manuel Rodriguez, 25, of the first block of Brimmer Avenue, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by East Lampeter Township police.

During a party in the 100 block of East Main Street, a fight broke out when a Rodriguez began calling a child names after the child accidentally dumped juice on Rodriguez, police said.

The child's uncle told Rodriguez to stop calling the child names, but Rodriguez continued and was asked to leave, police said.

Rodriguez then told the child's uncle that he wanted a fair fight, police said, and stabbed the man and fled in his Toyota sedan.

The man was stabbed twice: once in his lower right abdomen and again in his left forearm, police said. He lost a lot of blood as a result, police said, and was transported by ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital where he went into surgery. Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

According to court documents, Rodriguez has not been arrested.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Andrew C. Garman of the East Lampeter Township Police Department.

