A New Holland man repeatedly forced a young girl to perform sexual acts with him for more than two years, according to the New Holland Police Department.

Collin Charles Sarne-Moran, 30, was charged Saturday with four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, one count of corruption of minors, four counts of unlawful contact with a minor and three counts of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age, court records show.

Sarne-Moran admitted to investigators that he had forced the girl, who was between the ages of 10 and 11 when the abuse occurred, to perform sex acts on, and with, him multiple times at a New Holland home between January 2019 and February 2021, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

An infant child was present at the home on at least one occasion when the girl was abused, police said.

Police became aware of Sarne-Moran’s activities after the girl told an investigator that she had been repeatedly abused by him, according to the affidavit.

Sarne-Moran was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $500,000 bail, court records show. He will have a preliminary hearing before Judge Jonathan W. Heisse on Feb. 23.

Sarne-Moran previously pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment in 2014 to which he was sentenced to probation, court records show. Court records do not indicate the length of Sarne-Moran’s 2014 probation.