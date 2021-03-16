A New Holland man is facing multiple felonies after leading authorities on an early morning chase to avoid arrest, according to the New Holland Police Department.

Tyler Anthony Kuster, 30, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and nine summary traffic offenses after he led police on a 16-mile chase that began at North Shirk Road and East Huyard Road in Earl Township at about 3:12 a.m. on Tuesday, police said in a news release.

Kuster, who officers initially attempted to pull over for having preexisting warrants on charges of terroristic threats and a drug offense, committed numerous traffic violations during the chase, including running through the front yards of houses after realizing he had turned down a dead end street, police said.

Kuster’s vehicle was disabled shortly before reaching the Chester County border, police said, but Kuster continued to flee on foot. The vehicle continued to drift into a police cruiser as officers were chasing Kuster.

Kuster was eventually taken down after officers used a stun gun, according to the news release. The chase lasted about 15 minutes.

Kuster was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $5,000 bail on a preexisting charge of use or possession of marijuana, court records show.

Kuster has previously pleaded guilty to numerous charges since 2011, including theft, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, driving under the influence and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, according to court records.