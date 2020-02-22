A New Holland man was charged after officers found a dead dog in his house on Feb. 21, according to New Holland Police.

Police said that a dead border collie was spotted through a window at the house when they arrived for a welfare check around 10:46 p.m., Friday.

Daniel George Tucker, 31, of South Custer Avenue, was found sleeping upstairs when officers found him, police said, after repeatedly knocking on doors and windows around the house.

Tucker told police that the dog had bit him so he "threw it," police said.

Police charged Tucker with one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.

Tucker is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $5,000 monetary bail.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 28 at District Judge Johnathan Heisse, according to online court documents.

For more Lancaster County crime news: