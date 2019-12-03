A New Holland man caused the death of a Terre Hill man whose truck he was stealing last month, according to prosecutors, who charged him with homicide Tuesday.

Javen T. Jackson, 21, is also charged with setting a fire the day before -- November 10 -- at the apartment and business complex he was living at in New Holland, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office. The fire displaced 11 people and caused an estimated $1.75 million damage.

Jackson waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday before District Judge Jonathan Heisse. Waiving the hearing means Jackson concedes prosecutors have enough evidence to show that a crime was likely committed and it will be up to a jury or judge to decide his responsibility.

Cory Miller, Jackson's attorney, said Jackson waived his preliminary hearing "because we would like to get this case moving forward so we may have an opportunity to see the actual evidence that the commonwealth has acquired in all of these matters."

Miller said while he doesn't have enough details yet to figure how best to proceed, "My client maintains that he was under the influence of controlled substances when these events took place."

According to prosecutors, Jackson stole a Ford Ranger belonging to Thomas Blackwell, 59, on Nov. 11, from Center Avenue in Terre Hill. Blackwell held onto the truck as Jackson drove off, but fell. Blackwell died three days later of multiple traumatic injuries, an autopsy found.

Two people tried to help Blackwell, and one of them was able to stop the truck, prosecutors said.

In the early morning of the day before, on Nov. 10, prosecutors said, Jackson set fire in the utility room of 427 W. Main Street, where he'd been staying.

Jackson is being held without bail at Lancaster County Prison.