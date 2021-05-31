A New Holland man bit a police officer on the hand and threw items at other officers after he was arrested for driving under the influence, according to New Holland police.

Gerald Douglas Kulp, 47, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, harassment and driving under the influence.

Officers were initially dispatched to a minor crash in the Ashlea Gardens apartment complex at 150 Ashlea Gardens at 5:45 p.m., police said in a news release.

A woman told police that Kulp, who had since gone into an apartment, had backed into her as he was attempting to park next to her, police said. Kulp then opened the door of his vehicle into the door of the car he had just hit while retrieving his vehicle information.

Kulp, who appeared intoxicated but refused field sobriety tests, resisted officers and attempted to pull away when he was being arrested for driving under the influence, police sad. Kulp was eventually apprehended after a brief struggle.

Kulp became agitated and began throwing things at officers after he refused a breath test at the police department, according to the news release. He then bit an officer on the hand during a second struggle as police attempted to place him back into handcuffs.

Kulp was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $75,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Jonathan Heisse on June 4.

Kulp was previously charged with simple assault and harassment on May 7, for which he next faces a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on August 19, according to court records. He has also previously pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended or revoked license in Chester County in 2018.