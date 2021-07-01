A New Holland man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man in New Holland on Wednesday evening.

While 24-year-old Miguel Martin is facing a single count of attempted homicide, he too was also stabbed during a fight with the man he stabbed, police said.

Officers were called to two locations close to one another near Diller Avenue around 2:46 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Officers found Martin laying in a yard after police were called after he walked into a bar he was banned from and was bleeding, police said. While officers were helping Martin, they received another call for another person who had been stabbed.

Officers arrived at a residence in the first block of Diller Avenue and found a 22-year-old man with a stab wound in the chest, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but an update on his status wasn't immediately available.

New Holland Borough police said Martin walked into his house, which he shares with the other man, grabbed a knife from the kitchen and then went into the man's bedroom and tried to stab him.

A fight ensued, and both Martin and the man sustained stab wounds, police said. Martin sustained multiple stab wounds to his arms as a result of the fight.

Police have not indicated if the man they say Martin stabbed will be charged.

Martin is in Lancaster County Prison on $1 million cash bail, police said. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 9, in front of district judge Jonathan Heisse.