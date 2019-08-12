New Holland and Leola ambulance associations have combined to serve more than 35,000 residents in eastern Lancaster County.

An operations agreements between the associations went into effect Feb. 1, according to New Holland Ambulance EMS Chief Darrell Fisher. The merger will become official Sept. 2.

The combined organization will retain the New Holland Ambulance Association name.

“We’ll give our patrons a stronger, community-run association,” said Rick Miller, president of the current New Holland organization. He will be the combined group’s president.

Joining Miller are Daniel Huyard, who will serve as vice president, Rachelle Nolt, who will be secretary, and William Clisham, who will serve as treasurer.

Why did the associations merge?

Fisher cited benefits of a merger to LNP in January.

He said along with reduced operating costs, a merger would benefit Leola Ambulance by providing an ambulance with an intermediate-advanced life support level of care from New Holland. Leola Ambulance offers a basic life support level of care.

Other benefits include extensive training opportunities and more volunteers.

“We’re looking forward to the benefits of more community involvement in accessing education and training,” said Jonathan Allgyer, former Leola Ambulance vice president.

The combined association includes six ambulances, 98 active volunteers and five full-time EMTs.

In 2018, New Holland Ambulance was dispatched for 1,804 calls through 911, while Leola was dispatched for 1,043 calls.

What costs are involved?

Costs incurred by the merger are expected to total $40,000, which includes attorney fees along with name changes for Leola’s building, vehicles, uniforms, signs and documents. Fisher expects the costs to be covered by a state grant for ambulance association mergers. Any remaining costs would be covered by donations.

Budget figures for the new association are estimated to range between $850,000 and $870,000 for 2020.

The associations’ budgets for 2019 totaled $949,435 — $550,000 for New Holland and $399,435 for Leola.

All 2019 subscriptions for ambulance service will be honored by both associations.

What is the association’s service area?

The combined association serves residents in New Holland Borough; Earl, East Earl, West Earl and Upper Leacock townships; and a small section of Caernarvon Township.

The combined population of the service area is more than 35,000.

Upper Leacock Township Manager Mike Morris and New Holland Borough Manager Dick Fulcher are among municipal officials who support the merger.

“It should be an overall benefit to the public and appears to be a win-win type situation,” Fulcher said.

Where will the headquarters be?

The combined association will have two stations, which served as the headquarters for each ambulance group.

Station 1 is at 101 E. Franklin St. in New Holland, and the other station is at 143 W. Main St. in Leola.