Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug. 13.

1. Fulton Bank is among 10 banks downgraded by Moody's Investors Service

Moody’s Investors Service, a credit rating agency, downgraded Lancaster city-headquartered Fulton Bank and nine other mid-sized banks last week over concerns related to higher interest rates and rising risks related to commercial real estate exposure.

Moody’s red flag for bank profitability in the next 12-to-18 months roiled the stock market earlier last week. Bank stocks and the broader market tumbled after Moody’s bank downgrade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 159 points, or 0.5% last Tuesday. The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.8%. Fulton’s stock price fell 5% from $14.63 at close last Monday to $13.88 shortly after market open on Tuesday and closed at $14 last Thursday.

2. New Holland Family Restaurant to close at the end of the month

The owners of New Holland Family Restaurant have announced plans to close their restaurant at the end of the month.

The last day for the roughly 120-seat restaurant at 624 W. Main St. in Earl Township is Aug. 31.

“It has been 25 years since we opened the New Holland Family Restaurant. We have worked hard along with our wonderful employees to serve you and give you a good place to eat. You have stuck with us through the good and bad times and for that we will be forever grateful,” owners Gary and Ruth Glick wrote in a notice announcing the planned closure.

3. Green Dragon delights: 9 must-see food stands at Ephrata's iconic farmers market

Editor's note: This story originally ran July, 6, 2022.

There are few places where scarfing down an ice cream cone or eating a sub sandwich at 8 a.m. are both acceptable. Green Dragon is one of them.

Operating since 1932, Green Dragon Farmers Market sits on 60 acres of land in Ephrata. (The market celebrated its 90th anniversary earlier this year.)

The market, at 955 N. State St., Ephrata, is open only on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and it gets busy fast. While you can definitely find your fair share of kitschy flea market bargains, you can also get a taste of the unique flavor of Lancaster County. With dozens of fresh fruit and vegetable stands, as well as various ready-made sandwiches, pastries and everything in between, Green Dragon has no shortage of options.

4. Top jobs in Lancaster County: these 5 have the most ‘family-sustaining’ wages, openings

Job seekers in Lancaster County looking for work with steady openings and good pay might want to seek training as a health service manager.

If that’s too “officey,” how about becoming a passenger vehicle driver, coach or scout? The same state report that highlights these needs also points out that there is also a strong need for emergency medical technicians.

Each year Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor & Industry publishes a list to guide job seekers to occupations that are high priority in their community. High priority means these are better-paying jobs with openings. It also often means that a job seeker can find extra help in training for them.

The state comes up with the list for specific areas based on data and in consultation with businesses and other community organizations.

5. Lancaster Twp. could be the first municipality in the county to ban single-use plastic bags

Retail shopping in Lancaster Township could look different starting in January if on Monday the township becomes the first municipality in Lancaster County to ban single-use plastic bags.

Township supervisors expect to cast their final vote Monday on the proposed ban, which, if approved, would go into place Jan. 1.

The township surveyed its businesses to gauge anticipated impact, and Lancaster Township Manager Bill Laudien said the limited feedback they received was positive. Laudien noted that the township has few commercial retailers compared to neighboring municipalities.