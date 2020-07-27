A new preliminary hearing date has been set for the man charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos.

Justo Smoker, 34, of Paradise, is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5 before District Judge B. Denise Commins, according to online court documents.

Smoker faces a felony kidnapping charge, as well as a misdemeanor charge of false imprisonment, after being arrested earlier this month by East Lampeter Township police.

Stoltzfoos, 18, of Upper Leacock Township, was reported missing after she didn’t return home from church June 21. She was last seen on Stumptown Road in Bird-in-Hand wearing a tan dress, white apron and white cape, East Lampeter Township police said.

With Smoker’s related arrest, officials at the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said they believe Stoltzfoos could have been harmed following an abduction.

Several witnesses reported seeing a vehicle that matched the description of Smoker's red Kia Rio in the area, according to investigators.

They also said Stoltzfoos's clothing was found buried in a wooded area in Ronks, where Smoker's vehicle had also been seen June 23.

The search for Stoltzfoos continued last weekend, with more than two dozen emergency response units dispatched to the area near Wallace Road in East Earl Township.

The FBI has joined local law enforcement in the investigation.

Still, Stoltzfoos has not been found.

