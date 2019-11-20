Last Friday afternoon, the Scribbler examined the names of 20 Conestoga Indians massacred by the Paxton Boys in December 1763. The names are superimposed on a window behind which stands the old white marble statue of Benjamin Franklin at The Library Co. of Philadelphia on Locust Street.

Will Fenton, the company’s director of scholarly innovation, hopes that placing the Indian names in front of the founder of the nation’s oldest cultural institution will “confuse some people and cause them to pause and come inside.”

Inside they will find an eclectic exhibit based on the new graphic novel, “Ghost River: The Fall and Rise of the Conestoga.” Largely unrepresented in 18th century documents, the Conestogas finally take center stage in a graphic work designed with young people in mind.

Fenton, who edited “Ghost River,” reintroduced the book at the opening of the Library Co. exhibit Friday.

American Indians from Lancaster and elsewhere gathered with Library Co. patrons to tour the exhibit and acknowledge the creators of the book, which was commissioned by The Library Co. and supported by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.

Viewing the exhibit, Joann McLaughlin, vice president of the Circle Legacy Center, an American Indian advocacy group based in Lancaster, said she is grateful the project “will encourage the Conestoga story to be told in schools with research done from a Native aspect.”

The compact exhibit combines 18th century documents associated with the massacre with framed artwork from the book and a documentary film describing the composition process. These items will be displayed through April 10, 2020.

Full disclosure is appropriate at this point: The Scribbler, a Circle Legacy member, author of “Massacre of the Conestogas” and a contributor to the website DigitalPaxton.org, served as an early reader of “Ghost River.”

This is not a “typical” graphic historical work. The story is not told in chronological order and includes contemporary scenes. Lee Francis, a New Mexico-based writer of Pueblo descent, appears in several panels. So does Weshoyot Alvitre, a Tongva native from southern California who created the art.

It is a decidedly Indian interpretation. After the Paxton mob killed some of the Conestogas at their village in Manor Township, they finished their bloody work in the snowy yard of the Lancaster Workhouse on Prince Street. In “Ghost River,” the Conestogas are shown accepting their fate without fear.

Francis said it was important to show the Indians standing on their feet when they died. “They didn’t scream; they didn’t cry,” he said. “That’s a huge thing for me.”

Including depictions of contemporary Indians was a significant part of the story to Alvitre. “I wanted everyone to know that we are still here and we’re still trying to represent ourselves in a positive way,” she said.

Beyond making the Conestogas’ story more accessible to young people, Fenton said, a primary purpose of the book is to humanize the Indians who were murdered in 1763. “We’ve had their names,” he said, “but we haven’t really thought about them as individuals. ‘Ghost River’ compels readers to do that.”

The graphic novel is half of the book. The other half contains interpretive materials and reproductions of historical documents. It also provides instructional guidelines supplied by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

Fenton is distributing copies of the book to libraries and every native tribal community in the country. Softbound copies can be ordered online at GhostRiver.org. The book also can be read without charge on that website.

