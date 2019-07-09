The Susquehanna National Heritage Area will begin offering free water shuttle tours on the Susquehanna River this weekend.

A 10-passenger boat operated by Long Level Marina will depart three times beginning Saturday and Sunday and continue on those days through the summer, according to Susquehanna National Heritage Area President Mark Platts.

“I’m just thrilled,” he said in a phone call Tuesday. “We’ve been talking about this boat tour ... for a couple of years now.”

The boats will take off from the Zimmerman Center for Heritage in Wrightsville and travel a portion of the river, around the Lake Clarke area.

Tour guides accompanying passengers will share natural and cultural history of the Susquehanna during roundtrips that last an hour and 15 minutes, according to a news release.

The pilot season starting this weekend will be free, covered by grants from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Heritage Areas Program and the National Park Service’s Chesapeake Bay Gateways Program.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Platts called the boat tours the “first tangible thing” to come out of its congressional designation as a National Heritage Area in March.

Depending on popularity, the boat tours may return in the 2020 season, Platts said.

Reservations for up to four people can be made at the Susquehanna National Heritage Area website at www.susquehannaheritage.org. Otherwise trips are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.