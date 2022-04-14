An already-grim picture for Democrats heading into November’s midterm elections has gotten grimmer, according to a Franklin & Marshall College poll of registered voters released today.

Broad dissatisfaction with the direction of the state, and a pervasive feeling among voters that they are worse off now than a year ago, dragged down job approval ratings for both President Joe Biden and Gov. Tom Wolf. Democrats already faced headwinds this year — a president’s party typically struggles to win elections two years after capturing the White House — and more voters appear to be moving toward the opposition Republicans.

Pennsylvania has emerged as perhaps the key swing state in this year’s battle for control of Congress, and Biden’s approval rating here has sunk to just 33%, according to the poll, which has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.2 percentage points.

In one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country, to replace outgoing Republican Pat Toomey, frontrunners Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are in a dead heat in their party’s primary contest, separated by a single percentage point, with 43% of GOP voters still undecided.

Driving Biden’s dip in approval is the 36% of voters who say they’re financially worse off now than a year ago compared to just 15% saying the opposite. Key Democratic constituencies say they, too, feel the pain. Forty-four percent of nonwhite voters and 32% of voters younger than 35 say they’re financially worse off today, a warning sign for a party that needs its voters excited to turn out in November.

“Questions that revolve around the economy are pretty essential to understanding what’s to come,” said Berwood Yost, director of Franklin & Marshall’s Center for Opinion Research. “You can tie that to Joe Biden’s approval. These things are all related, and they paint a pretty bleak picture for the party in power.”

Senate negatives

With Attorney General Josh Shapiro as the lone Democrat running for governor, the Senate race is the party’s top contested nomination. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leads U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb 41% to 17%; state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta trails at 4%.

The GOP side is far more muddled, a potential trouble spot for the party as candidates try to elbow their way to the front of their crowded fields, Yost said. No Republican running for Senate or governor garnered the support of even 20% of GOP voters, according to the poll, meaning whoever wins could enter the general election campaign with a majority of their own party having voted against them.

Physician-turned-TV-celebrity Oz and former hedge fund manager McCormick are neck-and-neck in the Senate race, with 16% and 15% support, respectively. Former President Donald Trump, still the most popular figure in the GOP, endorsed Oz on Saturday, just before pollsters ended their survey, meaning the numbers wouldn’t include any bump in support that followed.

Oz and McCormick, as well as super PACs supporting them, have spent tens of millions of dollars attacking each other in an ad war that began unusually early.

The bruises are beginning to show.

Thirty-nine percent of Republicans view Oz unfavorably, compared to 27% who hold a favorable view. Just over a third haven’t made up their minds about him.

“He’s 12 points underwater, and he’s fairly well known,” Yost said.

McCormick is viewed favorably by 27% of voters, with 15% having an unfavorable view. Fifty-seven percent haven’t decided.

Governor’s race

In the GOP primary race for governor, state Sen. Doug Mastriano leads a nine-candidate field with 15% support, followed by former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, a favorite among the Republican establishment, at 12%. Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta comes in at 10%.

But there, too, Trump weighed in after the survey finished. In a blistering statement Tuesday, he assailed McSwain, an establishment favorite, as a “coward” because he didn’t pursue Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud while U.S. attorney in 2020. Mastriano, meanwhile, built his statewide political base by being among the most outspoken proponents of that falsehood.

Trump has not endorsed a candidate for governor, but state Senate President Pro-Tempore Jake Corman on Tuesday said he rescinded his decision to drop out of the race after Trump called him. The poll shows Corman with just 2% support.