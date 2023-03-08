Nonprofit Solar United Neighbors is hosting an information session tonight in Manheim Township to educate people about solar energy and Lancaster County’s first solar co-op.

The 6:30 p.m. session at Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive, is the first of four scheduled through July.

Solar United Neighbors launched the Lancaster County Solar and EV Charger Co-op last week to help residents, small businesses and nonprofits find cost-effective ways to switch to solar.

“Solar is becoming more common and adopted in places like Lancaster County,” said Monia Carey, Pennsylvania program director for Solar United Neighbors. “This is a real investment in your home and the process can be intimidating so whether you decide to go solar or not, what we do is help people understand the process better.”

People can join the co-op for free through July 31 at bit.ly/LancasterCountySolarCo-op.

“We are vendor-neutral, so we don’t make the final decision when it comes to choosing vendors and installers,” Carey said.

Following a bidding process facilitated by Solar United Neighbors, co-op members select a solar company that offers individual solar systems and that allows discounted group pricing to complete the installations. Joining the co-op does not require members to purchase solar systems.

“People who join the co-op are not obligated to use the contractor that is picked by the group; however, this is a great way to learn about solar energy if you’re thinking about making the switch,” Carey said.

Members have the option to individually purchase panels, battery storage, and/or electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.

Solar United Neighbors of Pennsylvania has completed 15 solar co-ops across the state. According to the group’s estimates, more than 160 homes and businesses statewide now have solar panels because of solar co-ops.

