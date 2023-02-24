Driver license centers across the state will be unable to issue licenses and learner’s permits Saturday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Due to network maintenance, PennDOT will be unable to access a national database of drivers’ records used whenever it issues new driver’s licenses, renewals, duplicates, learner’s permits, and out-of-state transfers.

Those services won’t be available until approximately 12:01 p.m. Saturday. Centers will remain open Saturday morning for other services like road tests and license photos.