The conviction of a North Carolina man on Thursday sheds new light on the role a Central Pennsylvania man played in an alleged plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

In a deal with the Department of Justice, North Carolina Proud Boy Jeremy Bertino pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy for his role in a conspiracy that culminated in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Bertino's charging documents reveal new statements made by another Proud Boy, referred to as "Person 3," whom LNP|LancasterOnline identified in March as John Charles Stewart of Carlisle. The Department of Justice identified "Person 3" as a member of "upper tier" leadership of the Proud Boys.

The Proud Boys are an all-male group whose members have a record of using violence and the threat of violence in support of former President Donald Trump and public demonstrations organized by conservative activists. The Department of Justice has alleged that members of the group conspired to interfere with the certification of Joe Biden's presidential win on January 6, 2021, and several members have been charged with seditious conspiracy.

According to messages obtained by federal investigators, when former Proud Boys lead Enrique Tarrio told his fellow members on Jan. 2, 2021, that he would soon be arrested, Bertino said "I say f--k it. Let's set it off."

"Absolutely," Person 3 responded, according to the documents. "I mean pretty soon, we're gonna have to start having that conversation. Right, like, if this fails, we can't let them steal this election. The country will be over at that point. I mean, it can't be allowed to happen. So, as f--ked up and fed posty as it is, at some point, we have to have that conversation."

"Fed Post(ing)" is a term used in online right-wing spaces to refer to a message containing conspiratorial language or incitement to criminal activity. It is often referred to as the type of message a federal agent who has infiltrated a group might post in order to entrap other members.

The Department of Justice pointed to Stewart's statement as an example to illustrate that Bertino "understood that the (Proud Boys) leaders were prepared to direct and use force to stop the Electoral College proceeding."

Stewart himself has not been charged with any crime. A warrant was executed at his Carlisle home on March 8, the same day warrants were executed against Tarrio and Bertino.

