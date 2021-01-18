In Warwick School District, John R. Bonfield Elementary School will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of an “increase in case numbers of COVID-19” at the Lititz school.

“The building has been closed and received thorough cleaning for the last three days. It is our hope to slow down the COVID cases in our community by limiting in person instruction over the next few days,” according to a letter posted Monday the school district’s website.

In a COVID-19 update Friday, the district said there was one active case from John R. Bonfield Elementary School, along with three at the high school, one at the middle school and two at Kissel Hill Elementary School. That letter said the cases did not require the closings of any of the schools.

The Monday update, which only mentioned Bonfield, did not include any specific information about any new cases.