February saw more declines in the rates of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Lancaster County, while efforts to vaccinate the public against the infectious disease continue.

As of Monday, 63,936 Lancaster County residents — or just under 12% of the population — had been partially or fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.

Here’s how February’s pandemic numbers turned out here, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline review of state and county data.

5,145 new cases

Lancaster County recorded 5,145 new cases of COVID-19 in February, bringing the pandemic’s total to 43,630, or 8% of the county’s population.

The new cases here amounted to half as many as the 10,479 recorded in January, and it was the lowest monthly total since October.

Looked at from a daily perspective, the county averaged 184 new cases per day in December, down from 338 in January and 365 from the peak month of December.

Hospital caseload drops

Like the rate of new cases, the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations here fell by half in February.

At the end of January, the county’s daily hospital caseload of COVID-19 patients was averaging 118 over the most recent two-week period. In the second half of February, it averaged 51, and on Feb. 28 there were 33 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals — the lowest number since Oct. 21.

Deaths continue to decline

February is shaping up as the fourth worst month for COVID-19 deaths here, ranking behind December (207), April (183) and January (143).

As of Monday, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the county’s coroner, had reported 87 COVID-19 deaths here in February, though that number is likely to creep higher as he finishes recent death investigations.

The latest deaths bring the pandemic’s total to 948 since the first COVID-19 death was recorded here last March 26.