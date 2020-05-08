Three steps forward, one step back.

After three straight days of below-average numbers, new coronavirus cases rose again in Lancaster County on Friday, dampening hopes for a steady decline that could lead to a partial reopening of our economy later this month.

The county logged 52 new cases Friday, the state Department of Health reported, up from 29 on Thursday, 23 on Wednesday and 27 on Tuesday.

That takes our total for the past two weeks to 671 new cases, which remains far above the 272 total cases (19 per day on average) that we would have to achieve to meet Gov. Tom Wolf’s criteria of no more than 50 total new cases per 100,000 population over 14 days.

The new report came as 24 northern Pennsylvania counties with low case numbers moved Friday from the “red” designation of lockdown to “yellow” category of limited activity, and as Wolf announced that 13 western Pennsylvania counties will be in the next round of openings on May 15.

Lancaster was never likely to make Friday's cut, but the low case numbers earlier this week marked key steps in the right direction. New cases vary from day to day, but have generally been trending downward here and statewide in recent days.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

To some extent, the number of new cases is determined by how many tests are conducted and reported. But a more hopeful sign is that the percentage of tests coming back positive has also declined modestly.

Statewide, the overall rate of positive results is 20.1% of tests performed, down from a peak of 20.8% in late April. In Lancaster County, the overall percentage of tests that have been positive is at 18.6%, down slightly from a peak of 18.9% a week ago.

For the month of April, Lancaster County averaged 55 new cases per day. So far in May, the average is 45 per day.

Wolf and his health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, have faced criticism for their reopening criteria of 50 cases per 100,000 population over two weeks, and they defended it at their daily briefing on Friday.

Levine denied speculation that the state is backing away from the measurement, and Wolf emphasized that it is only one of several factors for reopening. Others are hospital capacity, testing programs and contact-tracing efforts.

"We're looking at a whole host of things" to make our decisions, Wolf said.