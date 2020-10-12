The number of new coronavirus cases jumped 32% last week in a six-county region that includes Lancaster, exceeding a 23% statewide increase.

Lancaster and its five bordering counties recorded 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 from Oct. 6 through 12, up from 1,438 in the previous seven days, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of Department of Health data.

Lebanon and Berks counties saw the sharpest jumps, at 72% and 54%, respectively. Lancaster had the smallest increase, at 18%. The number of new cases in Chester County fell by 2% from the previous week, making it one of only 12 counties statewide that saw decreases.

Lancaster County recorded 389 new cases in the past week, up from 331 the week before.

Looked at on a per-capita basis, Pennsylvania had 71 new cases per 100,000 population in the past week, up from 58 the week before.

Lebanon County ranked sixth statewide in the per-capita rate, at 140 new cases per 100,000 population. Berks ranked ninth, at 105. Dauphin ranked 15th, at 88; York ranked 19th, at 81; Lancaster ranked 26th, at 71; and Chester ranked 39th, at 50 new cases per 100,000 population.

Here are the numbers of new cases for Lancaster and each of its bordering counties for Oct. 6-12, along with how much that changed from the number in the previous seven-day period of Sept. 29 through Oct. 5. The list is ranked by the size of each county’s percentage increase:

Lebanon: 198 new cases (up 72% from 115 new cases the previous week)

Berks: 441 (up 54% from 287)

Dauphin: 245 (up 53% from 160)

York: 362 (up 32% from 274)

Lancaster: 389 (up 18% from 331)

Chester: 265 (down 2% from 271)