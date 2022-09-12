Union members at Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation in Lancaster city have a new contract that includes an average pay increase of 24%.

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, the union representing the nursing home workers, announced some details of the new contract in a press release Monday morning.

Rose City union workers along with SEIU members at 13 other Pennsylvania nursing homes went on strike Sept. 2. A tentative agreement was announced Friday afternoon, but details weren’t shared until Monday morning.

“After months of negotiations at the bargaining table, and the longest nursing home strike in SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania’s history, workers at Comprehensive, Priority and Shenandoah Heights Healthcare, LLC-owned nursing homes have used their collective strength to win union contracts that invest in staffing and resident care, and can begin to transform the nursing home industry,” SEIU announced in a press release Monday morning.

Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation is owned by Priority Healthcare, a New York-based chain. The 425 N. Duke St. nursing home has about 40 workers who are part of the union.

Some Rose City union workers returned to work Saturday, according to Shelley Robinson, a Certified Nursing Assistant at Rose City since 1993 who serves as local union president.

“I want to thank the community for their support and the agency staff that did come and do there best,” Robinson said in a text to LNP | LancasterOnline earlier this morning.

Priority Healthcare, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Shenandoah Heights Healthcare LLC each approved separate contracts for the workers each represents, according to the press release, which states all three contracts include:

— Wage scales that lift all workers across all departments, across-the-board increases for all workers, and longevity increases to respect experience and years of service to retain the workforce. The average raise for workers across the three contracts is 24%.

— Adjustments to health insurance to make costs more affordable for all caregivers and ensure more in-network providers.

— A commitment to adhere to the upcoming improved state staffing regulations.

— Successorship language to maintain union contracts if these nursing homes are sold, rather than contracts being dismantled in a sale. This protection ensures union members have the right to maintain their contracts with the new employers for a period of time, until a new agreement is reached.

Robinson previously said low wages made it difficult to recruit workers to keep the facility adequately staffed. She said CNAs started at $14.75 an hour, an amount she said isn’t nearly enough to attract needed workers. With the average 24% raise announced in the press release, CNAs earning $14.75 an hour would see their pay increase to $18.29.

Rebecca Glass, a Rose City administrator, issued a statement Sept. 2 that was critical of the striking workers and detailed some of the wage increases that were offered.

Based on years of experience, CNAs were offered 29% increases, Licenses Practical Burses were offered 17% increases and cooks were offered 28% increases as part of wage increases that were as much as $4 an hour, according to the statement.

Nearly 700 workers were part of unfair labor practice strikes that began Labor Day weekend, according to Monday’s SEIU press release, which added CNAs, dietary workers, housekeepers, activities workers, aides, and other workers went on strike to demand corporate accountability for the $600 million earmarked for nursing home workers in Pennsylvania’s budget.

LNP | LancasterOnline contacted an SEIU representative with questions about details of the contract including what the vote was, when the voting took place and if all workers have returned to work. The representative said they were working on getting those details.

A Rose City administrator did not immediately respond to LNP | LancasterOnline for comment Monday morning.

This story will be updated.