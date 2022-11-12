Children who must testify in court in custody and protection from abuse hearings now have a more calming place to wait than the hallway outside a courtroom at the Lancaster County Courthouse.

Judge Craig Stedman, a family law judge, came up with the idea of turning conference rooms in the hallway into a comfort room for children.

Stedman said children in custody cases tell him they feel like they are caught in the middle, dealing with the emotional stress of deciding which parent to live with and having to testify in court to that effect. And in PFA cases, children may be sitting near the person who abused or harmed them.

“Anything we could do to minimize their trauma and make them more likely to talk to the judge is going to be helpful,” Stedman said Thursday.

After getting permission from President Judge David Ashworth, Stedman turned to Lisa Driendl-Miller, executive director of the Lancaster Bar Association and Lancaster Law Foundation, the bar’s charitable arm.

Stedman and Driendl-Miller talked about the comfort rooms Thursday during an open house to get the word out. They sat in the “elephant room” on the fourth floor; the third floor houses the “fox room.”

The rooms are outfitted with child-sized sofas and chairs, bookshelves and tables. Each also has an assortment of children’s books and toys, both purchased and donated. The foundation spent about $4,000 on the two rooms, Driendl-Miller said.

“Judge Stedman came up with the idea and then I just implemented it with the help of the funding from the Lancaster Law Foundation, our board of directors and our community really pitched in,” Driendl-Miller said.

Stedman said Driendl-Miller was downplaying her role.

“She really did this, she really ran with it,” Stedman said. “She's done all the organization … all the layout, all the design, it was all her concept.”

Stedman expects the rooms to be well-used.

“There's a custody case almost every day. And I think once all the judges realize we have them, I would think they’ll be used almost every day,” Stedman said.

