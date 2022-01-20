The new Christian Street Garage, part of the reimagining of the 100 block of North Queen Street into Ewell Plaza, is on track to open March 1.

That’s according to the Lancaster Parking Authority.

The new nine-story, 325-space parking garage at 151 N. Queen St. also includes a new pedestrian walkway between North Queen and North Christian streets.

The $34 million parking authority project will ultimately include a new home for the Lancaster Public Library, two retail store spaces, an outdoor event space for the neighboring Holiday Inn hotel and a new public plaza.

Those are on track to open before the end of the year, according to the parking authority.

The multi-faceted project was supposed to take a year, but its 2020 construction start date was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been in this business for 40 years, and this is the most challenging project I’ve ever been involved in,” said Larry Cohen, the parking authority’s executive director.