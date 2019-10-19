Another alleged victim has come forward and more charges have been filed against against Dr. William Vollmar, who was already charged with numerous felonies and misdemeanors related to sexual assault and corruption of minors.
According to ABC 27, a reporting partner with LNP | LancasterOnline, another man now says Vollmar, 56, of Willow Street, touched him inappropriately during sports massages at Vollmar’s home and office from 2010 to 2018. The man said he was 17 when it first occurred.
Pennsylvania State Police filed an additional felony offense of corruption of minors charge and a misdemeanor offense of indecent assault charge Friday off the victim’s allegations.
Vollmar, 55, a longtime sports medicine doctor in Lancaster County private practices and schools, is alleged to have inappropriately touched six males during sports-related treatments between January 1997 and April 2019, with the newest alleged victim becoming the seventh.
Earlier this month the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office was denied a request to include testimony from 13 alleged additional victims at trial.
Vollmar has been out on bail since the initial charges were filed against him in April. He is still free after additional unsecured bail was set Friday at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing on the new charges is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 28 before District Judge Stuart Mylin.
His medical license is under temporary suspension by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
No attorney information was listed on the new docket and a call to attorney Michael Winters, who represented Vollmar previously, was not immediately returned.
Six other males' accusations against Vollmar have resulted in charges.
Earlier in October, the Pennsylvania State Attorney General's was denied their request to include testimony from 13 other alleged victims at trial.
The first charge against Vollmar was filed in April by Pennsylvania State Police. The Attorney General's Office took over the investigation and filed charges in five other cases in May.
A hotline has been set up for anyone who has information about the doctor: 1-800-332-6039.