A second Elizabethtown Middle School student told police he was sexually assaulted by a former district employee, leading to nine new charges against Megan Carlisle, 37, of Elizabethtown, who is already facing charges related to allegations made by another student.

Carlisle was an in-school suspension monitor for the middle school on May 25 when she was charged with having sexual contact with a minor at the school on April 26. Northwest Regional Police Department announced nine additional charges against Carlisle on Thursday after talking to a second minor, a 14-year-old student who told police he was sexually assaulted by Carlisle.

Police said the teen told them Carlisle repeatedly assaulted him at Elizabethtown Middle School during in-school suspension and at a self-storage facility in Mount Joy Township. The victim told police Carlisle had fondled him multiple times during April and May until the district terminated her employment following the initial charges.

Carlisle was originally charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old male on April 28. According to police, Carlisle fondled the victim during in-school-suspension, sent him sexually explicit photos and a video over Snapchat and engaged with him in a sex act in a Mount Joy parking lot.

Police said the 14-year-old victim told them that on April 26, Carlisle was giving him a ride to a family member’s home when she pulled into the self-storage facility and parked by a unit she was renting and performed a sexual act on him. Police obtained security footage from the self-storage facility from the property to confirm his account.

The teen told police Carlisle bought him many gifts, including an aquarium with a heater for fish that he described as expensive.

Elizabethtown School District sent out a news release May 5 when allegations against Carlisle were first made public to keep residents updated. The district announced her termination the day after she was charged, May 26.

The 14-year-old told police Carlisle called him with her daughter’s cellphone on the day she was fired and asked him not to say anything about what happened. He said she told him about the assault on the other boy and said she was sorry.

Carlisle’s second set of charges includes involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, two counts of institutional sexual assault, two counts of corruption of minors and dissemination of sexually explicit materials to minors.

Carlisle is currently in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail for the initial charges. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing July 7 before Magisterial District Judge Randall Miller for those charges.

Police are still looking for more victims and information on the incidents. They ask anyone with details to call Detective Frank Ember at 717-287-6642.