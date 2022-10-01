ExtraGive has raised $81.5 million since the Lancaster County Community Foundation launched its signature fundraising event in 2012.

While the annual number of dollars raised is impressive, there is another number the foundation feels is just as important: unique donors.

This year’s ExtraGive will place an emphasis on the number of unique donors in one of the changes to the Nov. 18 fundraiser. A unique donor is defined as one individual, according to the foundation’s website.

During past ExtraGives, participating charities received a share of a “stretch pool” of funds donated by event sponsors proportional to how much each charity raised during the fundraiser.

This year, each charity’s stretch pool share will be based on the number of unique donors to an organization. For example, if an organization’s unique donor count is 1% of all unique donors across the participating organizations, then it will receive 1% of the stretch pool. Last year’s stretch pool was more than $500,000.

“The goal is to invite more people to support the causes they care about, to get people engaged in the idea of caring for our community, so the focus will be on the number of unique donors to the organizations,” said Tracy Cutler, the foundation’s vice president. “So regardless of the dollar amount, each donation is going to help the organization in terms of stretch dollars,” she said.

If a donor gives to several organizations, that donor will be counted as a unique door to each of those organizations. However, if a donor gives several times to one organization, that donor would be counted as one unique donor to the organization.

Also new this year, the leaderboard on the foundation’s website will display the number of unique donors to each organization along with the amounts raised.

Another change this year involves participating organizations’ nondiscrimination policies. Last year, organizations were encouraged to voluntarily post their policies on the ExtraGive website. Of the 516 organizations that took part in the 2021 fundraiser, less than half did so. This year, participating organizations are required to post their policies.

The nondiscrimination policies help demonstrate the organizations’ commitment to not allow discrimination based on characteristics protected by federal, state, or local law or regulation, according to the ExtraGive website.

Asked if the policy requirement has led charities to pull out of this year’s ExtraGive, Cutler said the foundation didn’t have an accurate idea of who is or isn’t participating in the November fundraiser.

“Applications close on Oct. 10 so we will not have a final number of participants until later in October,” Cutler said. “Now is the time for people to encourage their favorite organizations to apply.”

Donations for this year’s ExtraGive will be accepted from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Nov. 18, when people can visit www.ExtraGive.org, choose from hundreds of local nonprofit organizations, and make a secure online donation of $10 or more. A fee of 4.99% per donation will be applied to any credit card transaction.

A free ExtraGive Fest will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Lancaster County Convention Center at 25 S. Queen St. in downtown Lancaster. It will serve as the central location for the fundraiser, with local entertainment, social media stations for photo-ops, interactive art and giving stations for attendees to donate throughout the evening.