The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed new avian influenza cases in Lancaster and York counties.

The USDA confirmed the disease on Sept. 29 at a backyard producer in Lancaster County affecting 180 birds, and a commercial turkey meat bird farm in York County, affecting 25,200 birds.

Avian influenza is most commonly spread when healthy birds come in contact with bodily fluids from an infected bird, state officials have said. However, it also can be spread on contaminated clothes or equipment worn and used by people. Experts have said they believe the virus made its way to the United States via an infected waterfowl migrating from Europe.

On April 16, the USDA confirmed Pennsylvania’s first positive case in domestic poultry, which was in Lancaster County. To date, the disease has affected more than 3.5 million birds in the county.

State officials have said they will not provide exact addresses for virus-positive farms, citing worries about drawing unwanted attention to the sites, which could increase the chances of further spreading the virus.

Since the start of the outbreak, experts have encouraged farmers and backyard poultry growers to increase protective biosecurity measures. These include limiting nonessential access to farms; regularly cleaning farm-related clothing and equipment; not sharing equipment with other farms; and stepping up sanitizing of personnel and vehicles on farms.

In rare cases, humans have contracted avian flu, but experts, including at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have said this outbreak poses a low risk to people.

Experts say euthanization is more humane than letting birds suffer with the virus that causes severe illness and, in most cases, slowly “strangles” poultry to death.