Thirty lighted shelters that will make people waiting for a Red Rose Transit Authority bus more visible to bus drivers after dark are coming to Lancaster County starting later this year.

Most of the new solar shelters, which also have seats, will replace existing ones, but two will be placed at stops in Lancaster city which currently do not have them. The agency prioritized them after a resident placed folding chairs at bus stops in the city last year to draw attention to the lack of seating.

“The chairs helped us identify that there was an immediate need for those things. (We) went into overdrive to try and meet those needs,” said Greg Downing, executive director of South Central Transit Authority. South Central was created in 2014 to oversee the Red Rose Transit Authority in Lancaster County and the Berks Area Regional Transit Authority in Berks County.

South Central currently owns five new solar-powered shelters which it plans to install in Lancaster city starting later this year. Three are replacing existing shelters and two are in new locations.

It also has funding to purchase an additional 25 new solar-powered bus shelters to be installed over multiple years. Estimated to cost $10,000 each, the shelters will be paid for with federal funds and matching funds from the state Department of Transportation and Lancaster County.

The metal-and-glass shelters have rooftop solar panels that allow them to provide light without being connected to utility lines. The lighting makes it easier for bus drivers to see riders waiting for the bus, particularly in areas outside the city with no street lights.

South Central hasn’t decided where it will place the 25 new shelters. It is writing a new transportation development plan that could change the location of current stops and routes. When the plan is completed, it will decide where to put the new solar shelters.

Of the 1,650 bus stops in Lancaster County, 55 have shelters. Forty-six of those shelters are due to be replaced, Downing said. The shelters have a 15-year lifespan.

Downing said South Central Transit Authority is focusing on replacing bus shelters rather than adding new ones because the process of adding a new shelter can be long and complicated, requiring approval from local governments and permission from the owner of the property where it is located.

“One small piece of the problem is buying it. The installation part is a much bigger piece,” Downing said.

Better bus

stops needed

Residents have pointed out the overall lack of benches at Red Rose Transit Authority bus stops.

Last summer, Lancaster city resident John Hursh, who is currently a candidate for Lancaster City Council, placed folding chairs at bus stops in his neighborhood. Hursh chose stops where he saw people sitting and lying on the ground waiting for buses.

South Central discouraged riders from using the chairs. Downing said he was concerned that a rider could fall off a chair, hurt themselves and file a lawsuit against the person who owns the property where the bus stop is located. He said that just the possibility of a lawsuit could lead property owners to decide they no longer want to host a stop.

After the chairs received media attention, South Central contacted Hursh. He said he was encouraged by their response.

“It was meant to start a conversation,” he said. “We all drive and sometimes miss that there are people standing and struggling at bus stops.”

Hursh said he plans to continue working to improve bus stops in the city after the election, win or lose. He wants to look at places where bus benches can be added or chairs can be mounted on bus stop sign poles.