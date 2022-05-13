A new way to connect to major airports is heading to Lancaster County.

Fort Worth, Texas-based American Airlines announced earlier this week it will offer bus trips to Philadelphia International Airport from Lancaster Airport, beginning Aug. 16.

The trips include the ability to clear a security checkpoint at Lancaster Airport ahead of arriving in Philadelphia, according to American Airlines.

The concept comes from a partnership with a Colorado-based startup called Landline.

The four-year-old venture has partnered with several airlines to offer flyers a way to avoid security lines and check-in lines at major airports by getting it out of the way earlier in their journey.

American Airlines is a new partner with Landline. American will begin offering the service first in the Lehigh Valley and Atlantic City next month.

“For too long, travelers have been bothered by all of the ancillary parts of flying, including getting to and from the airport, parking, transporting their bags, and navigating security. We’re changing that,” said Landline CEO and co-founder David Sunde in a news release. “Landline is proud to partner with American to make travel even more efficient, affordable and relaxing.”

The Landline vehicles can accommodate up to 35 customers, according to American, and feature leather seats, Wi-Fi and power outlets at each seat.

Once the service begins in August, bus departures and arrivals to and from Lancaster Airport will occur twice a day.

Buses will depart Lancaster Airport at 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. and will arrive at Philadelphia International about an hour and 45 minutes later, according to American.

Westbound buses will leave Philadelphia International at 10:50 a.m. and 8:59 p.m., and arrive at Lancaster Airport at 12:35 p.m. and 10:44 p.m., respectively.

Tickets for the service, which are available to those booking through American Airlines, became available May 9.