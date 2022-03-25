Years after flood waters destroyed a bridge over Climbers Run, a newly installed span has re-establishing a safe, stable crossing for pedestrians visiting one of the county’s most popular nature preserves.

The new bridge — called the Mueller Bridge — is now complete, spanning the stream to link two sides of the hilly Climbers Run Nature Center, a 113-acre nature preserve off of Frogtown Road in Martic Township.

“We happen to believe that this one is pretty much flood-proof,” said Phil Wenger, president of Lancaster Conservancy, the nonprofit land trust that manages the preserve.

“We spent a lot of money on engineering to make sure that this bridge is not able to be washed away,” Wenger said. “This one is built to withstand the test of time.”

That durability is important, Wenger said, because the Climbers Run area is the most popular site managed by the conservancy, which oversees more than 8,000 acres of wild, natural land across about 50 preserves in Lancaster and York counties.

The Mueller Bridge will serve as a “jumping-off point” for a trail system at Climbers Run, which will pass through a 30-acre area known as Mueller Woods, according to a conservancy announcement from earlier this month.

Wenger said the 2019 storm that wiped out a former wooden bridge at the site limited accessibility for hikers because it eliminated an easy, dry option to cross the stream, especially during winter months.

Accessibility is important at the preserve because it’s become a site for conservancy officials to promote environmental education.

The new bridge, made of steel and concrete, is also strong enough for conservancy officials to drive equipment across, Wenger said.

Though it's a large, sturdy addition, he said the bridge’s rust-colored look allows it to blend into the natural surroundings.

“It looks like it was always there,” he said.

The span — designed by CS Davidson and installed by DESCCO, both local firms — came with a price tag of $140,000, conservancy officials said. That cost was covered with funds raised from private donors, Wenger said. Planning and permitting took about two years, he said.

The bridge gets its name from one of the conservancy’s longtime supporters, Paul Mueller Jr., who has a special affinity for the Climbers Run area, and the general preservation of natural areas.

“I love the outdoors. I like to go outside and see green grass,” said Mueller, a retired Lancaster County judge. “I feel it’s one of the things that God gives us, the land. I think the more we can preserve for future generations, the better.”