Another commercial chicken farm was confirmed as the eighth Lancaster County poultry operation infected by a highly contagious, typically fatal strain of avian influenza.

The outbreak, which first arrived in Lancaster County last month, affected 72,300 birds at the newly confirmed egg-laying facility. The birds died either as a result of the the illness or, more likely, were depopulated in an effort to avoid further spreading the virus.

The farm’s exact location within the county was not revealed by officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who announced the new case Wednesday. It was one of three new cases to be announced, with the other two confirmed in neighboring Berks County.

In Pennsylvania so far, no confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been confirmed in domesticated poultry birds outside of Berks and Lancaster counties. The first case of the virus in Pennsylvania was confirmed on a Lancaster County egg farm April 15.

Across 12 properties in the two counties, avian influenza has affected 4,082,500 birds, according to USDA. The majority of them have been in Lancaster County, where outbreaks on eight properties have affected 3,917,500 birds — a combination of chickens and ducks, including meat birds, egg layers and pullets.

The vast majority of those birds have been depopulated, a term used to describe the euthanization, likely of entire flocks, of birds at an infected farm to reduce chances of spread.

Avian influenza is most commonly spread when healthy birds come in contact with bodily fluids from an infected wild or domestic bird, state officials have said. However, it also can be spread on contaminated clothes or equipment, including shoes and vehicles, worn and used by people.

This strain of avian influenza has been deemed highly pathogenic due to its high rate of contagiousness and lethality in poultry.

The local cases are part of a larger outbreak of the virus across the United States. As of early Wednesday afternoon, the virus had been confirmed in 301 commercial or backyard poultry operations in 34 states, affecting about 37.72 million birds, according to USDA.

In rare cases, humans have contracted avian flu, but experts, including at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have said this outbreak poses a low risk to people.