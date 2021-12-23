A new telephone area code is coming to parts of eastern Lancaster County, likely in 2023.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved the addition of the new 835 area code in areas in the state already using 610 and 484 area codes. The PUC approved the new area code earlier this month.

Though the 610 and 484 area codes primarily cover suburban Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley, “area codes don’t necessarily follow county borders,” said Nils Hagen-Frederiksen, a PUC spokesperson.

Some parts of eastern Lancaster County near the Chester County border, including Christiana Borough and Bart, Caernarvon, Sadsbury and Salisbury townships, are serviced by call centers that will be affected. The area code addition won't affect the rest of the county.

“Those who are impacted will know because they’re the ones who are currently in the 610 and 484 area codes,” Hagen-Frederiksen said.

The PUC will roll out the new area code right as the organization expects the dwindling supply of 610 and 484 telephone numbers will be exhausted. Once that supply runs out, new phone assignments will have the new 835 area code in the affected areas.

Residents in those areas won’t have to relearn their dialing habits, already being serviced in an area with two existing area codes for the past 20 years and thus already having to dial 10 digits when making local calls. Only new phone numbers will carry the new area code.

New phone numbers will continue to be distributed with the 835 area code for about 58 years, according to a petition written by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator asking the PUC to approve the new area code.

Most of the rest of Lancaster County falls under the 717 area code, though the 223 area code also services the same region, NANPA maps show.