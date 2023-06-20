It wasn’t so long ago that complaints about potholes or broken streetlights phoned into Lancaster city hall were written down hurriedly on sticky notes and later passed along to someone to take action.

Phone calls from city residents often were lodged with whoever happened to pick up the phone. Sometimes city staff weren’t sure where to send some requests from the public.

Enter FixIt! Lancaster, a smartphone app that Lancaster officials say is already creating a more efficient government that caters directly to residents’ needs.

Officially launched in January, FixIt! Lancaster is designed to be a one-stop-shop for all nonemergency needs. The app is free to download (iTunes | Android) and simple to use.

Upon opening, a user is taken to a landing page where a row of icons line the bottom screen. There, the user can input the address nearest the problem, write a description and attach a photo. The user can select different categories that the app then uses to direct the complaint to the appropriate city department. (Submissions can also be made online with a regular internet browser.)

DJ Ramsey, the city’s communications manager, said the app has been in the works since Mayor Danene Sorace took office in 2018. It was programmed by SeeClickFix, a Connecticut-based company that also manages and maintains FixIt!, Ramsey said, with the city paying roughly $16,000 annually for the platform.

“It’s really about improving customer service,” Ramsey said. “By having a single place to report things, it gets routed automatically to the correct group of people.”

Vanessa Badillo Soto, who helps keep track of reports made with the app, said the city receives around five to six requests daily and those numbers are climbing as more people download FixIt! Lancaster.

Since January, 1,024 requests have been made and 823, or 80%, were closed. The city had around 200 open requests as of last week.

Government accountability

Gabrielle Diakow, environmental program coordinator with the Lancaster Bureau of Solid Waste and Recycling, said her department has taken advantage of the direct line of communication made possible by the app. With FixIt!, Diakow said residents have a powerful tool. In real time, people can watch the city’s steps to resolve a complaint rather than wonder when it will be finished.

“It’s a really good way to hold us accountable and show them that we really are doing the same things that we say we’re doing,” Diakow said. “We always would do that, but it’s also a nice thing to show the residents that, yeah, we are taking your concerns and we are making sure that we are doing the best that we possibly can to get them taken care of.”

Problems reported through FixIt! are often resolved quickly, Ramsey said, with most requests acknowledged by the city within two days. It takes about a week or so for most issues to be fully resolved. Some complaints can take longer, depending on bureaucratic processes and availability of supplies and materials.

The Watchdog recently decided to put the app to the test, reporting two balloons tangled in a tree on North Duke Street. Filed under the app’s “trash and litter” category, the tip was sent directly to the right department.

A day later, the city left a note in the app saying the concern had been addressed and that someone from the department would inspect the work in three days.

No need: The Watchdog already saw the balloons had been removed

It’s very possible something as small as a balloon caught in a tree (on a busy city road no less) would have been taken care of by the city without a FixIt! app request. But Ramsey said the app is an effective way to inform the city about less-visible problems.

Case in point: Ramsey pointed to a recent request to fix a damaged one-way street sign on East Grant Street. The sign had flipped upside down after the top screw fell out – creating a real potential to confuse drivers who aren’t familiar with the area.

It’s the sort of problem that most people might never notice, Ramsey said.

“This probably would have never been reported,” Ramsey said. “It would have been like that for years.”

Resident input

FixIt! Lancaster has also taught officials about where the city needs to focus its efforts, Diakow said. Sometimes that changes seasonally.

As the weather warms, weeds are now the main concern for most residents, Badillo Soto said. When the app launched in January, the problem was potholes, which open up more frequently in winter weather.

The city still gets pothole complaints pretty regularly, and Ramsey noted those reports help officials see which parts of the city could use a little more TLC. If potholes are continuously reported on one street but it isn’t on the city’s paving schedule, Ramsey said they try to squeeze it in.

Lancaster residents are turning to the app more frequently to report problems, with 66% of citizen requests for help now filed using it.

“It’s giving the residents the power to feel like they have a hand in doing this,” Diakow said. “It’s giving them the power… to feel like they're making a difference.”

Still, almost 10% of public requests for fixes come through people reaching out to the city in other ways. That includes by phone, email, social media or walk-ins. Badillo Soto said the city intends to keep that line of communication open for people uncomfortable with or unable to download a smartphone app.

