YMCA of the Roses is searching for a coordinator for the organization’s New American Welcome Center in Lancaster city.

“We are in the process of hiring a coordinator with connections in the local community, understands the needs of the immigrants and refugees and will work diligently to connect them with the resources that are available to them,” said José Santiago, director of the YMCA's New American Welcome Center in York County.

The New American Welcome Center mobilizes organizations, businesses and community resources to ensure immigrants and refugees new to Lancaster and York counties have access to services and economic opportunity while developing a sense of belonging. Like the York center, the Lancaster center will offer referral services related to education, employment, mental health, physical health, citizenship, and civic engagement.

The York center opened in 2018, and a center was added in Lancaster County in 2021 after the Lancaster Family YMCA and the YMCA of York and York County merged and became YMCA of the Roses. The opening of the Lancaster center at 252 Harrisburg Ave. was delayed until January.

“During the pandemic we continued servicing clients in York, but we never got the center up and running in Lancaster due to COVID,” Santiago said.

As the organization searches for the Lancaster center’s coordinator, residents in need of services have been referred to the staff at the York center.

“We want someone who has the ability to communicate with speakers of other languages and is familiar with immigrants’ needs and experiences and can relate to diverse groups of people,” Santiago said.

For additional information or to apply for the coordinator’s position, visit lanc.news/YMCAjobdescription.

The Lancaster center is a collaborative effort through a partnership formed by the YMCA of the Roses and South Carolina-based Truist Financial Corp. Funding for the center came from a $50,000 grant from Truist through the Neighborhood Assistance Program, a tax credit program that promotes community participation and collaborations among nonprofits, businesses and residents to assist a distressed area or the low-income population in a neighborhood.

The welcome center, Santiago added, also receives funds from organizations like United Way and local churches.

New American Welcome Centers are a growing initiative of the YMCA with less than 20 nationwide.

“There are many organizations doing great work, but there are still people who fall through the cracks for many reasons. I want this center to be the place where people receive services for immediate needs. If we can’t help them then we will connect them with other community resources. We make sure we use services already in the community,” Santiago said.

Deb Detzel, coordinator at the York center, said the staff works together to make sure immigrants, refugees and newcomers receive services when they need them.

The center’s work, Detzel added, will have emphasis on educational programs, outreach, workforce development, cultural events and helping clients with direct assistance to meet their urgent needs, but most importantly to establish a support network within their community.