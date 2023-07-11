Lancaster County commissioners are set to vote Wednesday on a partnership agreement with a Minneapolis-based for-profit university that would feed new students to emergency-management internships.

The agreement with Capella University, one of the nation’s biggest for-profit companies in higher education that emphasizes remote learning and flexible schedules for students, would come at no cost to the county.

“(The internships are) for students that are already enrolled that might be in our area that need a good workplace to do their internship,” Lancaster County Emergency Management Services Director Brian Pasquale said Tuesday.

The county’s emergency management agency already coordinates with other colleges for internships, including Franklin & Marshall College, Millersville University and the Pennsylvania College of Technology, Pasquale said after the Tuesday public meeting.

But the type of arrangement with Capella is a new one for the county. Pasquale said the university reached out to him about the county’s emergency management agency becoming a landing spot for their students’ site-based learning. The agreement is for one year and renews every year automatically unless either party requests to end it.

The partnership with Capella also would formalize some aspects of the internships. County emergency officials will help develop curricula for students and drill down on what they want to learn most, Pasquale said.

Pasquale compared the arrangement to ones between medical or paramedic schools and hospitals that coordinate residency programs for students with formal agreements.

He said the county emergency agency’s interns do hands-on planning work rather than shuffling papers. Past interns have worked on developing a “Code Blue” system for the county, which coordinates warming centers for homeless people during a winter cold snap.

County officials are currently at work developing a similar system for heat waves in the summer, known as “Code Red.” It could be deployed later this summer, Pasquale said.