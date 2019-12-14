The Adamstown Area Library is closing in on funding for its new home just a stone’s throw from its current facility.

The library recently accepted $150,000 from Adamstown Borough for a new library at 110 W. Main St., bringing the total raised to around $1 million, according to library Director Carolyn Reiste. It currently shares a building the Adamstown Borough municipal office.

The two-phase project is estimated to cost $1.35 million.

The first phase to construct the building — already underway — comprises the bulk of the project cost at $1.2 million, followed by about $150,000 for a tranquility garden as well as an event space.

A capital campaign to raise the remaining $350,000 is ongoing.

Adamstown Area Library serves its namesake borough and Denver Borough as well as Brecknock, East and West Cocalico townships.

The library’s capacity will dramatically increase from around 2,500 square feet to nearly 8,500, according to Reiste. Additional books and new computers will accompany the new space, which was the site of a former Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The funds gathered so far have been raised through donations from neighboring municipalities and private donors. A state grant is eyed for early next year.

“It’s really exciting,” Reiste said, adding Adamstown Borough in particular has been especially supportive.

Aside from its recent donation, the borough provided the library a $450,000 mortgage for phase one to repay over 20 years.